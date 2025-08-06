Significant overall growth and continued momentum for personal insurance in Q2 2025

“Our size and strong market position, is not only a competitive advantage, but also benefits our customers. It gives us much better opportunities to strengthen our digital solutions on all markets, which is something that we know that our customers appreciate. The past six months our digital sales increased by 12 per cent for business area Private, while 65 per cent of our customers reported their claims digitally”, says CEO Morten Thorsrud.

Continued strong growth for personal insurance

We have seen an increasing demand for personal insurance with growth rates of 11 per cent for the first six months among private customers, and strong interest from commercial and industrial customers.

“Our customers are increasingly looking for stability for themselves, their families, and businesses. So far in 2025, we have supported customers with over 27,000 remote doctor appointments. We look forward to supporting the shift, where personal risk is considered just as important to insure as any personal assets – such as a car or a home”, says Morten Thorsrud.

Small and medium sized businesses is another growing market segment at If with increasing demand for personal insurance products. A recent survey conducted by If across the Nordics shows that small enterprises perceive long term sick leave as one of the greatest risks to their businesses.

Topdanmark officially part of If since 1 July

A major accomplishment during the second quarter were all the preparations to finalize the integration with Topdanmark. On 1 July over 2,000 new employees were welcomed to If and the integrated company is ready to serve an additional 100,000 commercial and agricultural customers, and over 600,000 additional private customers in Denmark.

With the integration, two strong companies are united under a single Nordic structure, operating under the name If.

“The integration of Topdanmark solidifies our position as the largest insurance company in the Nordics, next to a strong position in the Baltics. We have never been better positioned to help our more than 4.6 million customers. We’re really excited about the opportunity to deliver even better customer experiences and create value for both our customers and society,” says Morten Thorsrud.

