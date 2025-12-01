Viaplay Group appoints Jonas Karlén as EVP and CEO Viaplay Group Sweden







Viaplay Group AB (publ) has appointed Jonas Karlén as Executive Vice President and CEO Viaplay Group Sweden. Johan Johansson and Christian Albeck, who have previously shared responsibility for Viaplay Group’s Swedish operations as Co CEOs, will now focus fully on their respective roles, Johan as EVP and Group CFO and Christian as EVP Content Acquisition.

Karlén brings extensive experience from leading positions in the media and e-commerce sectors. His previous roles include CEO of Adlibris, CEO of Linas Matkasse, CEO of Viaplay AB and Viasat AB, as well as senior management positions within Viasat and MTG.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO: “Jonas combines strong operational and strategic leadership with broad industry experience, and a deep understanding of our business and audience in Sweden. His background will be highly valuable as we continue to focus on relevant local content, strong commercial execution and sustainable growth. I would like to thank Johan and Christian for their continued dedication and for the excellent work they have done leading our Swedish operations over the period.”

Jonas Karlén, EVP and CEO Viaplay Group Sweden: “I am pleased to return to Viaplay Group and to lead the Swedish organisation. Viaplay is an iconic Nordic brand with a passionate and talented team, and together we will continue to strengthen our streaming service and our well-established TV and radio operations in Sweden, in close collaboration with our advertising and distribution partners. I look forward to working with the team to sharpen our local offering and deliver even greater value to viewers, advertisers and partners.”

