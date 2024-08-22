Acroud publicerar delårsrapport Apr-Jun 2024: Way towards efficiency

Financial highlights during second quarter 2024

• Revenue amounted to EUR 9 498 (10 281) thousand, corresponding to a decline of -8% and an organic decline of -6.1%.

• Adjusted EBITDA (before items affecting comparability) was EUR 1 466 (1 614) thousand decreasing by 9% year-on-year. EBITDA amounted to EUR 1 217 (588) thousand, increasing by 107% year-on-year.

• Profit after tax was EUR -426 (-21 258) thousand. Adjusted profit after tax (before items affecting comparability and currency effects) was EUR -515 (-931) thousand. Items affecting comparability in the same quarter last year include an impairment charge of EUR 20 million.

• Earnings per share after dilution amounted to EUR -0.002 (-0.104). Adjusted earnings per share (before items affecting comparability and currency effects) was EUR -0.003 (-0.005).

• New Depositing Customers (NDC) amounted to 45 806 (117 365) decreasing by 61%.

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 1 009 (1 667) thousand.

Important events during the quarter

On 17 June 2024, Acroud received bondholders’ approval in the written procedure for the waiver of the mandatory prepayment to be made on 5 July 2024 under its outstanding bond loan 2022/2025 with ISIN SE0017562481. Pursuant to the Written Procedure, Acroud shall repay five (5) per cent. of the Initial Nominal amount at a price equal to one hundred (100.00) per cent of the nominal amount on a pro rata basis no later than on 10 July 2024.

For more information on the Written Procedure, please refer to Press Release issued 17 June 2024, which can be found on the Company’s website www.acroud.com.

Important events after the quarter

As per written procedure, after the quarter, Acroud paid five (5) per cent of the initial nominal amount of the outstanding bond. Following this payment that happened on the 10th of July 2024, the Company has a bond loan of SEK 190 million which amounts to SEK 180 million when issued at 95% of par.

CEO comments: Way towards efficiency

Q2 2024 marked another stable quarter, maintaining consistent performance in both revenue and profitability.

Revenues for the quarter amounted to EUR 9,498 thousand, with an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1,466 thousand. Notably, the quarter’s results showed an increase in profitability compared to the previous quarter, reflecting our ongoing efforts to optimize operations.

Despite a significant update from Google, which has notably impacted some of our industry peers, our business experienced limited disruption. This resilience can be attributed to our diverse offering and strategic approach, which have helped mitigate the potential adverse effects of such industry changes.

While stability in the face of challenges is encouraging — particularly given the Google update mentioned above —we acknowledge that we are still not achieving the accelerated growth we aspire to. A key factor in this is our current financing structure, which limits the funds available for reinvestment into growth initiatives due to the cost of our bond. Moving forward, our primary focus will be on restructuring and refinancing efforts, enabling us to allocate more resources toward driving growth.

Our efforts to optimize our NDC intake continue, with an increasing emphasis on high-quality NDCs over sheer quantity in iGaming Affiliation segment. This strategic shift helps to contribute to higher EBITDA.

In addition, we successfully concluded a written procedure regarding our bond, leading to reduction in July 2024 amortization payment, which positively impacted cash position. The effect of the written procedure will be presented in Q3 report. Moreover, Acroud re-negotiated the earnout agreement with e x-owners of The Gambling Cabin, that resulted in decrease of liabilities by EUR 835k.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to pursuing various initiatives across multiple fronts, with the goal of returning to an accelerated growth trajectory.

We are confident that our strategic refinements and continued focus on high-quality growth will position us well for future success.

Join the Ride!

Robert Andersson, CEO

22 August 2024

Responsible parties

This information constitutes inside information that Acroud AB (publ) is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons below, at the time specified by Acroud AB’s (publ) news distributor Cision for publication of this press release. The persons below may also be contacted for further information.



For further information, please contact:

Robert Andersson, President and CEO

+356 9999 8017

Andrzej Mieszkowicz, CFO

+356 9911 2090

ACROUD AB (publ)

Telephone: +356 2132 3750/1

E-mail: info@acroud.com

Website: www.acroud.com

Certified Adviser: FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

From May 2024 (Q1 Report) Acroud has changed reporting and company language to English. This means that Interim Reports and the correlated press releases will be issued in English only.

About ACROUD AB

ACROUD is a fast-growing global challenger that operates and develops comparison and news sites within Poker, Sports Betting and Casino. Acroud also offers SaaS solutions for the iGaming affiliate industry. In past years, a number of companies have joined the ride and thus several experienced individuals in the industry leads Acroud’s journey to become “The Mediahouse of The Future”. Our mission is to connect people, Content Creators (Youtubers, Streamers, Affiliates) and businesses. We are growing fast and remain a leading global player in the industry with just over 70 people in Malta, United Kingdom, Denmark and Sweden. Acroud has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since June 2018.







