If Helps a lot report Q3: Small businesses increasingly aware of rising risks

“Safety and stability are becoming increasingly important for both individuals and businesses as our environment today is less predictable. If contributes to stability by providing insurance to around 4.6 million customers. We are proud to be a robust and progressive part of society’s safety net, helping customers when an incident happens and supporting them in preparing for the future“, says Morten Thorsrud, Sampo Group CEO.

If insures more than 460,000 commercial customers across the Nordics. Every day, If handles 1,000 cases of personal insurance claims concerning commercial customers. The ambition is to grow within personal insurance.

“The demand for personal insurance among businesses is increasing in all our markets. Employers want to strengthen their employee benefits and attract talent, while many small businesses are worried about the impact of sick leave on their operations. At the same time, cybercrime continues to rise, which is something we work actively to prevent together with our customers”, says Klas Svensson, Head of Commercial at If.

In total, If provides health insurance to more than 1 million people in the Nordic countries.

A recent survey conducted by If across the Nordics shows that small enterprises perceive long term sick leave as one of the greatest risks to their businesses.

The financial result

