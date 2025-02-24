Acroud AB Successfully Completes Comprehensive Restructuring, Strengthening Financial Position and Aligning for Future Growth

Acroud AB (publ), a global leader in the iGaming sector, is proud to announce the successful completion of its comprehensive restructuring process. The finalized measures have significantly strengthened the company’s financial position, reduced debt, and secured strategic partnerships, setting the stage for a strong and sustainable future.

Key Achievements of the Restructuring Process

Issuance of New Shares to Enhance Liquidity;

Acroud issued 1,024,386,396 new shares, increasing the total share float to 1,196,998,584 shares. The restructure has provided the company with much-needed liquidity, bolstering its ability to pursue growth opportunities and further its position in the iGaming industry.

Significant Debt Reduction Through Equity Conversion;

As part of the restructuring, any earnout obligations towards PMG group, alongside approx. SEK 70 million in bond debt, were converted into new shares of Acroud. These measures substantially improved the company’s balance sheet, reducing financial leverage and creating a more sustainable financial framework.

Issuance of approx. SEK 65.3 Million in Super Senior Bonds;

Acroud successfully raised approx. SEK 65.3 million through the issuance of Super Senior Bonds, with approx. SEK 26.1 million contributed in cash and approx. SEK 39.2 million set off against existing bonds. These funds provide additional flexibility for strategic initiatives and operational resilience, supporting Acroud to adapt to a rapidly evolving market.

Acquisition of Acroud Media Ltd Finalized;

A pivotal component of the restructuring was the acquisition of the remaining 49% of Acroud Media Ltd from RAIE Media for EUR 12 million, paid through a combination of cash and newly issued shares. With this acquisition, Acroud now fully consolidates Acroud Media Ltd into its operations, further strengthening its position in iGaming solutions. Following the restructuring and share issuance, RIAE Media Ltd now owns approx. 39% of Acroud, making it Acroud’s largest single shareholder. This further strengthens Acroud’s ownership structure and aligns interests for long-term success.

PMG: A Strategic Long-Term Shareholder;

Following the restructuring, PMG, as a consolidated entity representing SMD Group Ltd., PMG Group A/S, and other affiliates, now holds approx. 16.3% of Acroud’s total outstanding shares. PMG’s substantial involvement underscores its confidence in Acroud’s long-term growth strategy and reinforces a strong alignment between stakeholders.

Stronger Financial Foundation for Future Growth; and

The restructuring also included extending the maturity of Acroud’s existing bonds to 2028 under improved terms, providing greater financial stability. Combined with the new equity injection and debt reductions, Acroud has established a robust foundation to focus on expanding its operations and investing in innovation.

Full ownership of all subsidiaries achieved as a result of the restructuring.

Acroud now owns 100% of all its subsidiaries, including Acroud Media Ltd and the PMG-affiliated companies. This consolidation simplifies the corporate structure, enhances operational efficiency, and ensures that all efforts are fully focused on driving shareholder value.

A Milestone Moment for Acroud

“This restructuring marks a transformative moment in Acroud’s history. We are emerging stronger, with a leaner balance sheet, improved liquidity, and a clear vision for sustainable growth. We deeply appreciate the trust and support of our stakeholders, including PMG, RIAE Media, and our bondholders. Together, we are now fully equipped to deliver on our mission to be a leader in the iGaming sector.” said Robert Andersson, President and CEO of Acroud.

Focus on Innovation and Expansion

With the restructuring completed, Acroud will intensify efforts to enhance its offerings, expand into new markets, and strengthen its partnerships with content creators, affiliates, and business partners. The company is committed to building a future-ready media house that connects people and businesses worldwide.

Looking Ahead

Acroud is now positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing iGaming market with a strong financial foundation and strategic alignment among shareholders. This milestone not only stabilizes the company but also sets the stage for accelerated growth and innovation in the years to come.

