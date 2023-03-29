Fantasma Games lanserar spelportfölj med Rush Street Interactive på den amerikanska marknaden

Fantasma kan idag meddela att bolaget kommer att börja släppa spel med Rush Street interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) (”RSI”), ett spelbolag baserat i USA, genom distributionspartnern Light & Wonder. Releasen kommer att bestå av den befintliga portföljen av spel som för närvarande är tillgängliga via Light & Wonder på den amerikanska marknaden. Spelen kommer att släppas under en period av ett par veckor på BetRivers, med start den 29 mars.

“Our current portfolio of games has already proven to be attractive for players on the US market and we are therefore excited to be releasing games with Rush Street Interactive, and thus continue to broaden our distribution power. RSI is one of the leading operators in the US market, where the award winning gaming company has cultivated an impressive customer base at BetRivers. This partnership forms a strong base for mutual growth and we are excited to work together to offer online casino players in the states new and exciting content.” says Fredrik Johansson, CEO and Founder of Fantasma Games

“We are thrilled to launch Fantasma Games content in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia and Ontario. Its slots combine striking visuals and narrative-driven gameplay, and will provide new entertainment experiences for our BetRivers players. Fantasma has been a big hit with players globally and we are confident the games will be just as popular with our players in these markets.” says Richard Schwartz, CEO at RSI, which operates BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse.

För ytterligare frågor vänligen kontakta:

Fredrik Johansson, VD Fantasma Games AB (publ)

fredrik@fantasmagames.com

+46 (0)73 023 23 29

Om Fantasma Games

Nasdaq First North-listade Fantasma Games är en Stockholmsbaserad spelstudio som grundades 2016. Vi är stolta över att ha ett litet och effektivt team av medarbetare från flera nationaliteter, alla förenade kring visionen att skapa “slots beyond gambling”. Vår ständigt växande spelportfölj som bland annat innehåller spelsuccéerna Heroes Hunt Megaways™, Hades: River of Souls, Bounty Showdown och Cloud Corsair uppskattas mycket av spelare över hela världen. Idag finns våra spel finns tillgängliga på över 200 operatörer däribland Leo Vegas, Paddy Power, BetMGM och Betsson.

Bolagets Certified Adviser är Erik Penser Bank.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Maryland, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.







