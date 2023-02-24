Wicket Gamings VD Eric de Basso medverkar i en VD-Intervju

Wicket Gaming AB:s (“Wicket Gaming” eller “Bolaget”) vd Eric De Basso medverkar i en VD-intervju med Diaz Agency Group, publicerad idag, fredag 24/2 2023.

Wicket Gaming AB:s vd Eric De Basso medverkar i en VD-intervju med Diaz Agency Group, publicerad idag, fredag 24/2 2023. Eric gick närmare in på nuläget, bolagets kortsiktiga och långsiktiga mål samt nya strukturen efter förvärvet av Wegesrand, utvecklingen av spelen Cricket Manager Pro, Idle King och det nya fokusmområdet Ed-tech.

Presentationen och intervjun i sin helhet går att hitta på följande länk:

https://youtu.be/xgp_TaPyUT8

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

Eric de Basso, VD, Wicket Gaming AB

E-post: eric@wicketgaming.com

Telefon: +46 70 780 52 00

Om Wicket Gaming

Wicket Gaming är ett svenskt företag inom spel och digital utbildning som består av två vertikaler, spel och EdTech. Inom vertikalen Games bygger affärsidén på att utveckla och distribuera free-to-play-spel (“F2P”) inom mobilspel för Android och iOS. Inom EdTech fokuserar bolaget på att utveckla produkter inom genrer som spelbaserat lärande och Serious Games, det är inom dessa områden som Wicket Gaming har identifierat de största synergierna mellan bolagets två vertikaler.

Wicket Gaming;s CEO Eric de Basso participates in a CEO Interview

Wicket Gaming AB’s (“Wicket Gaming” or the “Company”) CEO Eric De Basso participated in a CEO interview with Diaz Agency Group, published today, Friday 24/2 2023.

Wicket Gaming AB’s CEO Eric De Basso participates in a CEO interview with Diaz Agency Group, published today, Friday 24/2 2023. Eric elaborated on the current situation, the company’s short-term and long-term goals as well as the new structure after the acquisition of Wegesrand, the development of the games Cricket Manager Pro, Idle King and the new focus area Ed-tech.

The presentation and interview in full can be found at following the link:

https://youtu.be/xgp_TaPyUT8

For further information, please contact:

Eric de Basso, CEO, Wicket Gaming AB

E-mail: eric@wicketgaming.com

Phone: +46 70 780 52 00

About Wicket Gaming

Wicket Gaming is a Swedish gaming and digital education company consisting of two verticals, Games and EdTech. Within the Games vertical, the business idea is based on developing and distributing free-to-play games (“F2P”) within mobile games for Android and iOS. Within EdTech, the Company focuses on developing products in genres such as Game-based Learning and Serious Games, it is in these areas that Wicket Gaming has identified the greatest synergies between the Company’s two verticals.

